While in more recent years Benny Morris has allowed fever to grip his thinking (“the ethnic cleansing didn’t go far enough”) his early works demonstrate a remarkable lucidity and a dedication to evidence that shows:

Israel started the civil war in 1947

Ethnic cleansing operations began months before May 15 1948

No Arab leaders told Palestinians to flee

See reviews of other Benny Morris works on Palestine Bookshelf.

#EndTheOccupation