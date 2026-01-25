About six months ago I was told that I was permanently suspended from the YouTube monetization program because in one of my shorts I said that Hamas should be commended for the resistance they have put up against the Occupation forces of the IDF. The YouTube rules for creators state that it you may not “praise terrorist organizations.” Unless, of course, that terrorist organization is Israel.

The other day, all the monetization tracking metrics suddenly reappeared in my YouTube Studio app. So, perhaps someone advocated for us? Like so much with YouTube, there’s no way to know.

Now I would have hoped that we would have progressed much further by this point, but my views had also been suppressed because, understandably, YouTube doesn’t want to promote a channel they are punishing, and my views dipped considerably on that channel in the last six months (while rising, in the opposite direction, here on Substack).

That said, we are about 400 view hours away from the first type of monetization. What does that mean, effectively?

It means if we got 100 subscribers to this channel to commit to watching four hours of content from the channel, we would get there.

If we had 50 to watch eight, 25 to watch 16, etc.

So, if you would like to help out, please respond to this post and let us know how much time you can commit to in the next 30-90 days.

Here are some playlists to get you started:

General Overview

Gaza

Palestinian Perspectives

Or just browse around the channel here.

Thanks for your help on this. As noted in many of the videos, 100% of the profits from the YouTube channel, once we get monetized, will go to the PCRF. Learn more about the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund here.

Thanks for your support here on Substack. This platform continues to outdistance all other platforms in subscribers and engagement. I suspect it will continue to do so, even if the YT channel gets monetized.

#EndTheOccupation