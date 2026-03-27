A Visit to Shatila

This livestream happened in July 2024 and was recorded after I had walked from the Shatila Refugee Camp to the American University of Beirut. The first 15 minutes of the video featured my reflections on visiting the camp and the rest of the video featured some general reflections on the question of Palestine as well as answering questions from the chat.

To see more reviews about books and films about Palestinians in Lebanon and Lebanon in general, visit Palestine Bookshelf.

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