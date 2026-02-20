Palestine Bookshelf

Roslyn Ross
4h

Excellent rebuttal. It is also worth making the point that Jews are not a race and Arabs are not a race because religions and cultures (Arabic speakers) are not a race. If Jews were a race then every religion would be a race. If Arabs were a race then all English speakers would be a race and so would all Spanish speakers etc.

Genetically there is such trivial difference between what we once called races that the current view is there are no races beyond the human race.

It is scientifically, biologically, physiologically and genetically impossible for a religion to create or maintain a genetic marker. Same applies to cultures and nationalities. Much that people now believe about genetics comes from family ancestry material which has been hijacked by Ziojews to try to pretend that Jews have some genetic connection.

As one geneticist said, if every Jew on earth had been locked on an island for 500,000 years, those who survived the genetic deformities caused by inbreeding would share DNA. But of course that never happened so Jews have the same DNA as everyone else, regardless of their religion, culture or nationality. In some groups where there have been higher levels of intermarriage there are more commonly found diseases but that applies to many groups and religions. Study the Parsees of India, now dying out because of intermarriage, as an example.

As to the existence of Palestine as a country, the first references have been transcribed from ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs more than 5000 years old. We have maps, data, records, images of Palestine and Palestinians going back for thousands of years.

The name of the country proto zionists from Russia planned to colonise in the 1830's, the name of the country which exported olive oil and wine to Rome; the name of the country the Zionists advertised for Jewish colonists from 1897, was the same name in which major battles were fought in two World Wars, the same name used by Lord Balfour, the League of Nations and the UN when pontificating on partition, the same name used on Jaffa oranges exported to the world in the 19th century - PALESTINE.

A country does not cease to exist because it is occupied and the concept of State is historically recent. It was first mooted in the 18th century and States began to be created in the 19th century. Neither Italy or Germany were States until the late 19th century, but, like Palestine they had been countries for thousands of years and would have thought you were insane if you said they did not exist until they became a State.

Karl Brainard
7h

In addition to Palestinian passports, there were also Palestinian coins and postage stamps. Images can still be found on the web.

