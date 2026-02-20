I’ve been doing my film club livestreams on Palestine Bookshelf for some time now, but it was the ninth in the series, on Shimon Dotan’s The Settlers, that brought out the usual hasbara (the closest English equivalent is “explaining”).

At the 30:51 mark, someone known as “Norse Mythology” with a cute dog as an avatar posed the question, “Was there ever a country called Palestine?” More than two years into this journey, I’ve learned to discern innocent questions from those merely posing as innocent. In any case, I took the question head-on, pointing out that nation-states are fairly new in human history, and that in any case, it is not nations that “graciously” give the rights of life to people. Such rights exist because God, our creator, has endowed us with these rights.

“Norse” would go on to make many other statements, most of which I indulged, reveling in the chance to respond in a calm and level-headed manner to someone typing FACT in front of his/her numerous assertions. At some point the rest of the chat became annoyed with these interruptions, and for the sake of them, I banned this person from further comments. In an interesting coda, the same person showed up one week later as I discussed Dylan Avery’s Seven, on WTC Building 7, on my main book review channel. I banned the would-be occupier right away. Fool me once, after all…

Lest those Zionist efforts be wasted, let’s take the opportunity to learn from the nonsense that was spouted.

Question 1: Was there ever a country called Palestine?

In addition to what was already said above, that part of the world has long been referred to as Palestine. There’s even this sequence from Raiders of the Lost Ark, a Steven Spielberg film. Spielberg, no Palestinian apologist, would certainly have deleted such an entity from the map if it had never existed.

Statement 1: There was never a country called Palestine and there is not one today.

While it is true that Palestine is not currently in control of its internationally recognized sovereign territories, the very least of which are outside the 1967 borders of what is known as Israel, 157 member states of the United Nations recognize it as a sovereign state, roughly 50 more than Kosovo, which is in control of its borders, at least for the moment. This is to say nothing of the not-quite dozen nations that recognize Taiwan.

The point is that clearly it is not simply control of your borders, which Taiwan has, nor even a hundred countries’ recognition, which Kosovo has, which conveys statehood. A state is a form of association which has a purpose of uniting a people or peoples under law and under its own sovereignty. Israel continues to deny the Palestinians their human rights, all the while chanting Am Yisrael Chai! Yet the irony is that it is the Palestinian people who live, and continue to live, and will continue to live, long after the Zionist horror passes into history.

Statement 2: With continued intifadas a Palestinian state will never come into being.

The intifadas have been and continue to be a legitimate protest against occupation. Those under occupation have a legal and moral right under international law to resist their occupiers. Such a right is not a novelty, but one that goes back millennia in the human experience. That right to resist may be asserted by force, and some, like myself go beyond the use of the word right to that of the word duty. For if you do not resist your occupiers, you will disappear, and as Ghassan Kanafani famously asserted in a short clip from 1970, “[T]o us, to liberate our country, to have dignity, to have respect, to have our mere human rights, is something as essential as life itself.”

Long may the resistance continue, and indeed, may the intifada be globalized.

Statement 3: Anti-Zionism = Anti-Semitism, both are evil.

While the very simple answer to this puerile assertion is that Zionism is a political movement that is younger than the United States, and that Arabs themselves are considered a semitic people (though they have never taken the trouble, like others, to brand themselves as such), and that opposition to a political movement cannot be considered equivalent to an opposition to a group of people, what some might miss is that such a statement flows from the tentacles of the IHRA (International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance) “working definition of antisemitism,” a document that seeks to insulate Jews and anything associated with Jewry (such as Zionism and Israel) from any criticism whatsoever. This definition is being aggressively insinuated into the laws of many countries, with the usual “assistance” of The Lobby.

The idea that any group or any people is beyond criticism only makes sense within a worldview in which one race is considered superior to others, something articulated by Rabbi Yaacov Perrin at the funeral of murderer Baruch Goldstein: “Even one million Arabs are not worth a Jewish fingernail.”

Don’t expect the BBC to discuss that quote anytime soon.

Statement 4: The USA exists, Israel exists, Palestine doesn’t exist, nor did it ever.

To add to what was already said above about the existence of Palestine, simply saying that something doesn’t exist doesn’t make it cease to exist. Indeed, the Palestinians have proven for generations now that the more you say they don’t exist (for example, Golda Meir, despite having a Palestinian identity card), they do indeed exist, and their existence comprises the besieged state of Palestine, occupied by criminal, genocidal invaders, and the vanguard of those invaders, the settlers.

To this I would add something that Noam Chomsky noted in On Palestine, that no country has a “right to exist.” Peoples have a right to exist, but countries come and go. And as UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories Francesca Albanese expanded upon recently to the tired trap question of whether Israel has a right to exist, “Israel does exist…there is not a question in international law of the right of a state to exist…and such existence does not justify the erasure of another people? Hell no.”

Statement 5: Arabs have rejected every 2-state solution since the Peel Commission.

I continue to maintain that the UN had no legal or moral authority to partition Palestine, and unlike every other mandatory state, in which the majority population was given the right to create and form its own government, Palestine alone was set aside as a “national home for the Jewish people” by Britain, a country that possessed no legal or moral rights to make such a claim or take actions to substantiate and defend such a claim.

That aside, if such assertions are true, Israel simply has to publish whatever they have ever offered to the Palestinians that would, in any definition, constitute a state, not an occupation. One would think that if such evidence existed, Israel would trumpet it around, showing how “intolerant” and “unreasonable” the Palestinians are. But no such evidence exists, because Israel has never wanted a two-state solution. To this day there are no internationally recognized borders of the state of Israel, in part because Israel refuses to declare any herself, considering that all land between the Nile and the Euphrates may one day come into her claims as well.

Statement 6: Congratulations to the IDF for defending democracy.

Does anyone believe that Israel is a democracy or that it should be considered a defender of democracy? The commenter would go on to defend democracy as the “best” form of government, a typical US/EU “end of history” trope. It is said that Winston Churchill claimed that “democracy is more vindictive than cabinets; the wars of peoples will be more terrible than those of kings.” We have the numbers: the wars of “democracies” just in the last century have likely killed more people than all the wars of all previous ages combined. Part of this is due to modern weapons, part of this is due to the disappearance of the mitigating effect of religion on the mind of people, but the lion’s share of the blame must fall upon leaders “elected” by people foolish enough to believe that they, and not the elites and bankers and pedophiles and child sacrificers, are actually in charge of the people in power.

As for the IDF, the “most moral army in the world,” we only have to go to social media to see the war crimes that they have uploaded, with joy and clapping.

Question 2: Is this channel in favor of ISIS and Jihadi groups?

One of the astute commenters in the chat later noted that the bot had attempted to “settle” our livestream. And just like the violent and criminal Zionist settlers, it sought to cause chaos. Instead of asking questions about the legality of the settlements and the film we had watched in preparation for the discussion, the hasbara bot had skipped from denying the existence of Palestine, to the “rejection of 2-state solutions,” to the praise of the IDF for “defending democracy.” Now lay the next pivot and distraction: you support terrorist groups.

I refused to take the bait and simply said I wasn’t on trial here. If you do choose to engage with hasbara bots, pick your battles.

Statement 7: Resistance = Violence and the IDF and Shin Bet will defeat immoral violence.

The reference to Shin Bet, Israeli’s counterterrorism and “security” service, upgraded the bot from casual troll to someone who was reading off a list of approved talking points. Most supporters of Israel worldwide have no idea what Shin Bet is or what it does. And because they have no idea what Shin Bet is and what it does, they cannot appreciate the irony of Shin Bet being seen as an entity that will “defeat immoral violence” when it is one of the leading perpetrators of immoral violence in the world.

Question 3: Arab citizens of Israel have 100% equal rights; where is the apartheid?

Notice again the inability to stay and argue one case: the bot just keeps cycling through the list of approved talking points.

Here the bot purposely ignored that the apartheid is less about the Palestinian citizens of Israel (though there is plenty of evidence of discrimination and inequality there) but rather refers to the occupied “non persons” in the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza. They travel on different roads, are forced to go through checkpoints, and can see a high cement wall cutting them off, often, from their lands and schools and workplaces. Only the willingly blind or ignorant would deny that apartheid exists, and in force, in Palestine.

Statement 8: Jews have lived in Judea and Samaria continuously for 4000 years; Islam is only 1600 years old. Jews own the land.

It’s not likely provable that Jews have lived in Judea and Samaria for 4000 years. No doubt some Jews lived in some parts of what Zionists insist on calling Judea and Samaria for some portion of 4000 years, but hic et nunc there is no internationally recognized right of “Jews owning the land.” Jews base this claim on the Torah and their claim that “God gave them the land.” But even if you follow that argument, the land was given to receive the Messias. The Jews failed to recognize the Messias in Christ, and hence forfeited their title to the land.

Notice too that the bot mentions the age of Islam, something that has nothing to do with their argument. “Islam” as such has no legal claim to Palestine (nor has any Islamic body of any kind asserted any such claim) and there are non-Muslim Palestinians, some of whom have been on the land for centuries. I met one young Christian in Bethlehem whose family had lived there for 700 years. May they stay 700 more.

Statement 9: Please deport yourself to a Muslim theocracy and then let us know how it is.

Descending to the truly ridiculous, the bot assumes I have never been to a country that is governed by sharia law, but I have, and have the IG receipts to prove that not only did I survive, but I enjoyed my visits to Jordan, Brunei, and Malaysia. I have plans to visit so-called “Muslim theocracies” in the future and I have no doubt I will be treated better than the Israelis treat anyone other than their own. Even then, if you dissent from the party line, you will be disowned.

Statement 10: Israel has fought defensive wars since 1948.

No, Israel has fought wars of aggression since 1948. As Benny Morris chronicles in his important book 1948, 300,000 Palestinians were evicted from the borders of what was designated as the “Jewish state” by the UN. This eviction happened prior to May 15, 1948, before any nation had entered any part of what would be claimed as “Israel.” It is also now public knowledge that the 1967 War featured Israel as the aggressor, aided by US overflights and surveillance photography, as well as a guarantee that they would be backed against the Soviets, a subchapter in which the USS Liberty would feature.

Can anyone say that since October 7th, 2023 the indiscriminate bombing of unarmed men, women, and children, can in any universe be construed as “defense”? Only in the twisted minds of Zionists.

Statement 11: Your disdain for Israeli democracy is shocking. You can’t even say the word “Hamas.”

Here the bot revealed his/her ignorance as it is a well-known fact that Hamas was funded and encouraged by Israel as part of a divide and rule strategy. Hamas started simply as a Muslim charity organization operating in Gaza in the 1980s. Israel wanted a religious counterbalance to the secular Fatah. The money flowed. Even on October 8th, 2023 the Times of Israel admitted what many people who “stand with Israel” don’t know: Hamas has been supported for decades by Israel.

Statement 12: Islam was spread by the sword. It is still visible on Saudi Arabia’s flag.

In its last statement before I banned the bot, we moved into the realm of Trivial Pursuit. Yes, I know that there is a sword on Saudi Arabia’s flag, and for another $200 I can also identify what the Arabic script says, even though I don’t know Arabic, because understanding Saudi Arabia and its role in the Middle East is important. The text on the flag is the shahada: “There is no god but God; Muhammad is the Messenger of God.”

Zionists would like to make this a conflict between Islam and Judaism, when the fact is that people of both faiths lived together in peace for centuries before Zionism came. Zionism may not have brought a sword, or put it on a flag, but it did bring rifles, which did not bring peace. This is a political conflict about land.

So while that interaction likely had no effect on the bot, other than to surprise it, perhaps, that an American citizen doesn’t just accept every word out of Benjamin Netanyahu’s mouth, it did give us this article, and evidence that I can actually remain calm in the face of ignorance and hate. And that’s something all of us should strive for. We only do the Palestinian cause credit when we are worthy ambassadors, which includes not losing our tempers.

#EndTheOccupation