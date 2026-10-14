Against Erasure: A Photographic Memory of Palestine Before the Nakba by Teresa Aranguren & Sandra Barrilaro

I have often said that in the digital era all of us can serve as repositories for Palestinian memory. We can hear stories and hold them in our own memories. We can repeat them and pass them on. We can create videos and podcasts and articles that make the reality of Palestine and its people undeniable, forever.

This lovely book, first published in 2016 and recently reissued in 2024, is an excellent archive of those memories. One of its most valuable features is the collection of essays that precedes the collection of photos, providing a quick “catch up” for those who are newer to the Palestinian issue.

To see other works that preserve Palestinian memory, visit Palestine Bookshelf.

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