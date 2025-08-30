Palestine Bookshelf Substack

Against Our Better Judgment: The Hidden History of How the US Was Used to Create Israel by Alison Weir (2024 Review)

The Long Term Zionist Control of US Foreign Policy
Palestine Bookshelf
Aug 30, 2025
While I found Alison Weir’s short but informative book to be a key part of the Palestine Bookshelf journey, I was not prepared for how well our audience responded. The original 2024 review has lots of engagement, with many comments and views.

Perhaps the greatest value in the book is the extensive endnotes that allow you to dig deeper into whichever subject you choose. Two of those rabbit holes alone led to eventual reviews on the channel, including The Hidden History of the Balfour Declaration and Truman and the Establishment of Israel.

To learn more about Zionist (and Organized Jewry’s) control of the US government and its domestic and foreign policy, visit Palestine Bookshelf.

#EndTheOccupation

