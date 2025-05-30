Al-Nakba: The Palestinian Catastrophe by Al-Jazeera

The Nakba, all these years on, continues to offer context to help newcomers to the Palestinian issue understand the most dramatic event that has happened to them in the last century. Some years ago a Palestinian put together a very fine documentary that Al-Jazeera broadcast (all the links to the 3-hour, 4-part series are in the description of my original video) and even if you consider yourself fairly well versed in the Nakba you will learn things from it.

To learn more about 1948 through book and film reviews, visit Palestine Bookshelf.

#EndTheOccupation