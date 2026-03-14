Along the Green Line by Matthew Cassel

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript112Along the Green Line by Matthew CasselA recording from Palestine Bookshelf's live videoPalestine BookshelfMar 14, 2026112ShareTranscriptGet more from Palestine Bookshelf in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksPalestine BookshelfSubscribeAuthorsPalestine BookshelfRecent PostsUN HRC Mar 2025 Report: Israeli Use of Sexual & Gender-Based Violence since October 7 2023Mar 12 • Palestine BookshelfOur Narrative: Operation Al Aqsa Flood (2024) by HamasMar 5 • Palestine Bookshelf"If You Normalize Genocide, You Will Have Nothing Left"Feb 27 • Palestine BookshelfFebruary 2026 Paid Subscriber UpdateFeb 25 • Palestine BookshelfThe Israel Exemption by Nada EliaFeb 18 • Palestine BookshelfThe Eyes of Gaza: A Diary of Resilience by Plestia AlaqadFeb 11 • Palestine BookshelfThe Question of Palestine 1880-2026Feb 10 • Palestine Bookshelf