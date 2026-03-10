When I started posting book reviews on the Palestine issue, I did so on my main book review channel, which was not monetized at the time. After I started posting about Palestine the channel got monetized and eventually inspired me to create a separate, dedicated channel to Palestine, which is what you see here on Substack and in other places.

A lot of content over a one year period was marked “objectionable” and demonetized. I checked the box for manual review 15 times over a one year period and won 13 of the appeals. Above you can see a photo of two of those appeals I won, which featured pretty aggressive language on my part. Here were the other 11:

The three last successful appeals have the most innocuous titles relative to the others on the list. I think it just goes to show that the YouTube algorithm in 2024 (when most of these appeals happened) had a pro-Israel bias (huge surprise). But it must also be said that there must have been a pro-Palestinian “bias” among the moderating team. Would that be the case today? I’ll update you when our Palestine Bookshelf channel gets monetized and starts to face these issues also.

Here are the headlines of the two that I lost:

As I’ve continued to maintain, this current “cycle of violence” is different from the ones in the last 20 years because of the rise of social media and the fact that IDF soldiers gleefully post their war crimes online (masterfully captured in the Al-Jazeera documentary Investigating War Crimes in Gaza) and then hurriedly delete them (too late, already saved) after they are exposed. Israel has been right over the years that the Palestinians were a back-burner issue, leading even Norm Finkelstein to “give up” the cause after his last book on Gaza. That changed after October 7th, and while the Palestinians continue to pour out their blood to reveal the extent of Israeli depravity, world opinion has swung definitively against Israel.

Whether that leads to real and lasting change remains to be seen. In the meantime we continue to educate, regardless of cancellation or demonetization.

#EndTheOccupation

This article originally appeared in October 2024.