Palestine Bookshelf Substack

Palestine Bookshelf Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Are You Ready to Enter Gaza? and other stories by Shaza Abu Dayeh

Accounts of Experienced Horror
Palestine Bookshelf's avatar
Shaza Abu Dayeh's avatar
Palestine Bookshelf
and
Shaza Abu Dayeh
Nov 23, 2025

I first became aware of

Shaza Abu Dayeh
a few weeks ago when she let me know she had done some writing about her experiences and asked if I might be interested in reading her work. I most certainly was and this week’s review is the most up-to-date account our project has covered in the last two years of the horrors of what is happening every day to Palestinians in Gaza.

If you’d like to support Shaza and her family (and thank her for this work) you can find information in her Substack as well as in the description of my review on YouTube and Odysee.

To hear more Palestinian perspectives on Gaza, visit Palestine Bookshelf.

#EndTheOccupation

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Palestine Bookshelf
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture