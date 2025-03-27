photo courtesy of adc.org

Tomorrow is the 2nd session featuring a star-studded lineup of teachers for Zach Foster’s latest “101” course, the History of the Palestinians. Don’t worry if you missed the first one, if you buy the course now (or anytime in the future) you’ll have access to all the recordings and for this course in particular, all the proceeds go towards helping the inhabitants of Gaza.

Bassam Abun-Nadi, host of the PreOccupation Podcast, started out this series of lectures which concludes in a couple weeks’ time. There’s so much I’d like to share about his talk but I’ll confine myself to three ideas.

The history of the Palestinians cannot only be seen through the lens of Zionism. Yes, Zionism has arisen and casts a long, ugly, genocidal shadow. But in the history of the Palestinian people, the period of Zionism is one that is short compared to the centuries that they have been on the land. We can and should make a conscious effort to know Palestine apart from its current period of occupation.

Leave anti-hasbara to those who are built for it. Bassam gave a nod to Zach during the lecture: not everyone can be patient and instructive when dealing with hooligan Zionists. For most people, such engagements can be dispiriting and unproductive. Know yourself and know what you should be doing in the time you devote to activism.

Do what comes natural to you. People always ask during lectures like this one, “What can I do to help” and Bassam answered simply: do what is in accord with your gifts and time. If you have a gift for organizing, do that. If you can teach, do that. If you know how to fundraise and create awareness, do that. But behind any actions should always be study so that you better understand what this is all about.

It’s all about a resilient people who will not bow to abominable cruelty and international apathy. Let that, not the illegal and immoral invaders, be your focus.

Palestine Nexus has two other 101 Courses available at the moment. One on Zionism and one on Palestine-Israel. Both come with slides.