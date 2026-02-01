photo courtesy of adc.org

If you don’t know about them already, Palestine Nexus, run by Zach Foster, offers excellent courses. One I took last year was one of his core “101” courses, the History of the Palestinians. All the proceeds of this course go towards helping the inhabitants of Gaza, and this course is currently $10 off its regular price.

Bassam Abun-Nadi, host of the PreOccupation Podcast, started out this series of lectures. There’s so much I’d like to share about just his talk but I’ll confine myself to three ideas.

The History of the Palestinians Cannot Only Be Seen Through the Lens of Zionism

Yes, Zionism has arisen and casts a long, ugly, genocidal shadow. But in the history of the Palestinian people, the period of Zionism is one that is short compared to the centuries that they have been on the land. We can and should make a conscious effort to know Palestine apart from its current period of occupation.

Leave Anti-hasbara to Those Who Are Built for It

Bassam gave a nod to Zach during the lecture: not everyone can be patient and instructive when dealing with hooligan Zionists. For most people, such engagements can be dispiriting and unproductive. Know yourself and know what you should be doing in the time you devote to activism.

Do What Comes Naturally to You

People always ask during lectures like this one, “What can I do to help” and Bassam answered simply: do what is in accord with your gifts and time. If you have a gift for organizing, do that. If you can teach, do that. If you know how to fundraise and create awareness, do that. But behind any actions should always be study so that you better understand what this is all about.

It’s all about a resilient people who will not bow to abominable cruelty and international apathy. Let that, not the illegal and immoral invaders, be your focus.

Palestine Nexus has three other 101 Courses available at the moment. One on Zionism, one on Jewish Anti-Zionism, and one on Palestine-Israel. All come with slides. If you only do one thing, check out all the research and documentation they have here.

#EndTheOccupation