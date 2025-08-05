Palestine Bookshelf Substack

Palestine Bookshelf Substack

Children of Shatila by Mai Masri

Hope Among Unimaginable Ruins
Aug 05, 2025
4
If you don’t know what happened in Sabra and Shatila Refugee Camps in Lebanon in 1982, start with Leila Shahid’s Eyewitness Testimonies, a document based on interviews conducted mere hours and days after the horrific events.

If you want to hear some of my reflections on a recent visit there, here’s a link to the livestream I did an hour or so after I visited Shatila in 2024.

To learn more about Lebanon and the Palestinians in exile there, visit Palestine Bookshelf.

#EndTheOccupation

