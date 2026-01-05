Palestine Bookshelf Substack

Decolonizing Israel, Liberating Palestine by Jeff Halper (2024 Review)

Understanding One Democratic State for Palestine
Palestine Bookshelf
Jan 05, 2026

Jeff Halper’s very helpful text is a helpful corrective to those who, like myself not so long ago, accepted the phrase “two state solution” uncritically.

The best way to deal with the “facts on the ground” solution Zionists have attempted through their settlements in the West Bank is to throw out their frame and revert to a single, undivided Palestine, simultaneously finding a just solution and ending the Zionist project.

To see more reviews from Israeli “colonists who refuse” like Jeff Halper, visit Palestine Bookshelf.

#EndTheOccupation

