Displaced in Gaza: Stories of the Gaza Genocide, edited by by Yousef M. Aljamal, Norma Hashim, Noor Nabulsi, & Zoe Jannuzi

I’ve read a lot of testimony and seen quite a few documentaries about what has been happening in Gaza since October 7th, 2023. This little text, despite its deceptively short length, was one of the most difficult ones I’ve read. It took me quite a while to finish it, as I could only read so much in a given day given how horrific the accounts were.

For more accounts on Gaza, from Palestinians and other observers, visit Palestine Bookshelf.

#EndTheOccupation