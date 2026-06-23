Palestine Bookshelf

Palestine Bookshelf

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Displaced in Gaza: Stories of the Gaza Genocide, edited by by Yousef M. Aljamal, Norma Hashim, Noor Nabulsi, & Zoe Jannuzi

27 Palestinians Narrate the Genocide They Continue to Live
Palestine Bookshelf's avatar
Palestine Bookshelf
Jun 23, 2026

I’ve read a lot of testimony and seen quite a few documentaries about what has been happening in Gaza since October 7th, 2023. This little text, despite its deceptively short length, was one of the most difficult ones I’ve read. It took me quite a while to finish it, as I could only read so much in a given day given how horrific the accounts were.

For more accounts on Gaza, from Palestinians and other observers, visit Palestine Bookshelf.

#EndTheOccupation

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