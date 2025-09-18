Palestine Bookshelf Substack

Footnotes in Gaza by Joe Sacco

Investigating Crimes from 1956
Sep 18, 2025
So often authors refer to the fact that “history is continuous” in Palestine. There’s never really any time to reflect on what has happened, because “something else” is happening now. Interestingly, during the investigations Joe Sacco did in writing Footnotes in Gaza, younger Palestinians were confused: why would you care about 1956…my house is being bulldozed right now!

Their sentiments are right, of course. And yet, without digging into all of the crimes of the Israelis against the Palestinians, there can be no final reckoning when the day comes that this conflict may be resolved. That’s why we have to keep studying the past.

To see reviews of other works by Joe Sacco, visit Palestine Bookshelf.

#EndTheOccupation

