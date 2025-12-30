Footnotes in Gaza by Joe Sacco (2024 Review)

While nonfiction cartoons are a useful medium for many subjects, they are particularly helpful in telling stories about Palestine.

In his follow up to his 1993 work Palestine, which was his first in this graphic storytelling style, Sacco investigates two massacres that happened in Gaza in 1956 during the Suez Crisis. As they have done so often since then, the IDF used a war to commit atrocities and war crimes. The problem is that the victims are still alive and they remember and Joe has captured their memories and pieced them together into a helpful mosiac for us to learn.

To learn more about IDF war crimes, visit Palestine Bookshelf.

