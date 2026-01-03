Palestine Bookshelf Substack

Palestine Bookshelf Substack

For Palestinians Even Death Is No Escape from Israel's Violence by Muna Haddad

As horrible as it sounds
Palestine Bookshelf's avatar
Palestine Bookshelf
Jan 03, 2026

Even in death, the Israelis try to erase Palestinians through secret unmarked, unrecorded mass graves, mutilation of bodies, and refusal to return bodies to families.

These are the people who presume to lecture us about "never forget."

Don't worry. We won't.

Find Muna Haddad’s article in the latest Journal of Palestine Studies here.

To learn more about the crimes of the IDF and the complicity of Western governments in ignoring them or covering them up, visit Palestine Bookshelf.

#EndTheOccupation

