Gaza: An Inquest into Its Martyrdom by Norm Finkelstein

Palestinian history is continuous and it viciously repeats.

October 7th brought much more awareness of the Palestinian cause to those who had previously not been engaged, including myself. But those who have not taken the time to study what has been happening in Palestine since the 1880s may miss that nothing new happens to Palestine and its people, including the lack of action on their behalf.

Indeed, what might be worse now is that there is even more awareness of the injustice, and yet nothing is done. This review, which focuses on the 2010 Mavi Marmara episode, is particularly timely, illustrating that no matter what good-willed people try to bring relief to Gazans, the Israelis do what they want and the world does nothing.

To learn more about the century-long war on Palestine and its people, visit Palestine Bookshelf.

#EndTheOccupation