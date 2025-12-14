Gaza: An Inquest Into Its Martyrdom by Norman Finkelstein (2024 Review)

Long before October 7th, Norm Finkelstein was digging into the lengthy human rights reports that detailed the outrages in Gaza and chronicling them. He even acknowledges that before October 7th he had, in a way, “given up” as it seemed no one was listening, no one cared.

His hard work is ever more important now to see that history did not begin on October 7th, as the IDF and their stooges would have us believe, and that what has happened over the last two years is simply a longer version of the horrors that have been visited on Gaza since they dared to vote “the wrong way” in 2006. So much for “democracy.”

