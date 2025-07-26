Gaza: Doctors Under Attack by Karim Shah

We continue to get access to very fine documentaries that chronicle in a deeper way the livestreamed murder we’ve watched since October 2023.

This short documentary, through oral testimony (including that of brave Israelis willing to speak out) and other evidence lays out what a UN report has made clear: Israel has systematically targeted the health care system, an international war crime, under the catch-all “they are all Hamas” rubric.

To learn more about the international war crimes of the entity known as “Israel,” visit Palestine Bookshelf.

#EndTheOccupation