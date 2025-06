Perhaps one of the best aspects of a book like this one (a follow-up, On Palestine, would arrive five years later, in 2015) is to hear how people who have thought about the Palestinian issue for some time can disagree on causes and even remedies without disagreeing on the fundamental rightness of the cause.

To see more reviews on books by Professors Chomsky and Pappe, visit Palestine Bookshelf.

#EndTheOccupation