Gaza in Crisis by Noam Chomsky and Ilan Pappe (2024 Review)

The Americans and Israelis seek to make Hamas the great enemy, when Hamas is simply one expression of the Resistance. Even if Hamas were to go away, something else would take its place, because the Resistance continues, despite one hundred years of war against the Palestinians. What the Americans and Israelis cannot tolerate, cannot accept, is that the Palestinians will not accept defeat and expulsion.

