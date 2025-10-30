Palestine Bookshelf Substack

Palestine Bookshelf Substack


5

Gaza in Crisis by Noam Chomsky and Ilan Pappe (2024 Review)

"Hamas is a fact of life; it is not going away."
Palestine Bookshelf
Oct 30, 2025

Transcript

The Americans and Israelis seek to make Hamas the great enemy, when Hamas is simply one expression of the Resistance. Even if Hamas were to go away, something else would take its place, because the Resistance continues, despite one hundred years of war against the Palestinians. What the Americans and Israelis cannot tolerate, cannot accept, is that the Palestinians will not accept defeat and expulsion.

To see more reviews of the work of Professors Chomsky and Pappe, visit Palestine Bookshelf.

#EndTheOccupation

