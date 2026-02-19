If I Must Die
Refaat Alareer's Poem, Illustrated by Mint Flavored Art
I’ve long loved one of Dr. Alareer’s last poems,”If I Must Die.” I only recently saw it beautifully illustrated on Tumblr by a creator named mintflavoredart. I am sharing the work of that creator here.
#EndTheOccupation
Nai Barghouti turned this into a song and performed it at Together for Palestine ❤️
This gave me chills.