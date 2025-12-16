Palestine Bookshelf Substack

Palestine Bookshelf Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

In Conversation with Dr. Brian K. Barber: No Way But Forward

30 Years of Learning About Palestine
Palestine Bookshelf's avatar
Brian K Barber's avatar
Palestine Bookshelf and Brian K Barber
Dec 16, 2025

I had the great privilege to sit down with Dr. Barber last week to learn more about how he put together his narrative nonfiction work, No Way But Forward (Substack review here). Dr. Barber, in this text, has managed to share with us the ups and downs of three Gazan families before October 7th. He also managed to share a year’s worth of Whatsapp messages after October 7th. It’s a vital text to get both context and recent news for what is happening in Gaza.

To see more reviews on the situation in Gaza, historically and in the present, visit Palestine Bookshelf.

#EndTheOccupation

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Palestine Bookshelf · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture