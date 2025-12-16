In Conversation with Dr. Brian K. Barber: No Way But Forward

I had the great privilege to sit down with Dr. Barber last week to learn more about how he put together his narrative nonfiction work, No Way But Forward (Substack review here). Dr. Barber, in this text, has managed to share with us the ups and downs of three Gazan families before October 7th. He also managed to share a year’s worth of Whatsapp messages after October 7th. It’s a vital text to get both context and recent news for what is happening in Gaza.

