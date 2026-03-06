photo of bobsled from www.dvidshub.net

In case you missed it, during a bobsled run so poor that it ensured the Israeli team would finish in last place, Swiss commentator Stefan Renna chose to read quotes about the man operating the bobsled and ask questions as to how such a person could be allowed to participate in the Olympics in the first place.

Zionists and their allies made sure that as many clips of the now famous bobsled commentary were removed from the Internet. For now, you can still see this one on Drop Site and I’ve transcribed the commentary below.

The Israeli Adam Edelman, in his first participation in the Olympic Games, self-defined as a “Zionist to his core,” [I quote him], he posted several messages on social networks in favor of genocide at Gaza. We remember that “genocide” is used by the UN’s investigation commission about the region. Edelman said that the Israel military intervention in Gaza was “the most morally just war in history.”

He also mocked a “Free Palestine” inscription in Lillehammer in March on the sidelines of an World Cup qualifying match and asked his followers to “send strength” to Ward Fawarseh, when this member [Fawarseh] from the Israeli team (who is present here at Cortina) was engaged during an Israeli army operation in Gaza’s border area in 2023.

We can ask ourselves about his [Fawarseh’s] presence at Cortina during these games since the IOC had indicated that athletes who “have actively supported war by being engaged militarily or via their activities on social networks were not eligible to participate.” This was for the Russian athletes in order to authorize some to compete under a neutral banner.

We will remind you that there has already been an outbreak of controversy at the Eugenio Monti Center due to a refusal by skeleton athlete to relinquish his helmet which displayed an effigy of Ukranian athletes killed at the front during the Russian invasion. The IOC disqualified this skeletoner because he had violated (in France) laws on political messages at competition venues, which just goes to show that sport is eminently political. We have other examples this year at Cortina as is the case at every edition of the Olympic Games.

In any case, Adam Edelman sets the twenty-sixth and final cumulative time after the two first descents.

When you’re so used to seeing lies on television, those moments when truth breaks through, when Israel is publicly humiliated, are moments of true joy. For the rest who are sleepwalking through life and accept Zionist lies without questions, these two minutes simply passed them by, alas.

In an unsurprising coda to this story, Israeli athletes lied to try to allow one of their teammates to compete. They were disqualified.

Lying and considering themselves above the law. That’s Israel in a nutshell.

#EndTheOccupation