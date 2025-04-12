Playback speed
Israelism by Sam Eilertsen and Erin Axelman

Brave Jews Speak Out for Palestine
Palestine Bookshelf
Apr 12, 2025
This film, led by the smiling and inspiring Simone Zimmerman, shows us that it’s possible to overcome an entire childhood and adolescence of lies.

#EndTheOccupation

Palestine Bookshelf
