Israel’s Lobby: America in the Grip of a Foreign Power by Eli Clifton and Ian Lustick

Eli Clifton and Ian Lustick have built on the work of John Mearsheimer and Stephen M. Walt in this worthy update of just how much control Israel exerts on US domestic and foreign policy.

I’ve had to break this up into three parts. This first part is a general overview.

Part One, this video, is also available on YouTube.

Part Two pays particular attention to Chapter 6, The Antisemitism Witch Hunt.

Part Three looks at the limits of criticism, even in authors as courageous as Clifton and Lustick.

To learn more about the Israel Lobby, visit Palestine Bookshelf.

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