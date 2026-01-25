January 2026 Paid Subscriber Update

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Palestine Bookshelf SubstackSubscribe to watchJanuary 2026 Paid Subscriber UpdateWhat's newPalestine BookshelfJan 25, 2026∙ Paid2ShareContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Palestine Bookshelf.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Palestine Bookshelf SubstackSubscribeAuthorsPalestine BookshelfRecent PostsA Propaganda Film by Betar USA (by the Grayzone)Jan 23 • Palestine BookshelfThe Friendship Cup: Palestine to Ireland by Winnie ClarkeJan 15 • Palestine BookshelfThe Iron Cage: The Story of the Palestinian Struggle for Statehood by Rashid Khalidi (2023 Review, Part 2)Jan 12 • Palestine BookshelfThe Iron Cage: The Story of the Palestinian Struggle for Statehood by Rashid Khalidi (2023 Review, Part 1)Jan 11 • Palestine BookshelfDecolonizing Israel, Liberating Palestine by Jeff Halper (2024 Review)Jan 5 • Palestine BookshelfFor Palestinians Even Death Is No Escape from Israel's Violence by Muna HaddadJan 3 • Palestine BookshelfFootnotes in Gaza by Joe Sacco (2024 Review)Dec 30, 2025 • Palestine Bookshelf