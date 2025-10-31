Palestine Bookshelf Substack

Palestine Bookshelf Substack

Judea and Samaria: It's Jewish, It's Vital, It's Realistic by the YESHA Council

Zionist Arguments for Theft of the West Bank
Palestine Bookshelf
Oct 31, 2025
3
4
Transcript

To defeat the enemy, you must know his arguments, and in the case of Zionists, when you read their arguments, you can’t help but laugh at how flimsy those arguments are.

Take a read through this “special edition” prepared for President Barack “I did nothing for the Palestinians” Obama and see for yourself the specious justifications they find persuasive (for themselves) but don’t stand up to basic scrutiny by anyone who has spent more than a few minutes studying the issues.

To see reviews of other documents that present Zionist arguments, visit Palestine Bookshelf.

#EndTheOccupation

