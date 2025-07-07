Palestine Bookshelf Substack

Palestine Bookshelf

Love Israel Support Palestine by Nir Avishai Cohen

A Serving IDF Officer Confesses His Crimes
Palestine Bookshelf's avatar
Palestine Bookshelf
Jul 07, 2025
2
I know that any book that includes “Love Israel” in the title is doomed to preemptive disgust, but I’m glad that I took the time to read this memoir of an IDF soldier (alas, still active in the Reserves, even now) who shares his awakening and how he came to believe that the Palestinian people are deserving of dignity and respect.

We have to be careful not to exclude the relevant testimony of others if we truly want a kaleidoscopic view of the situation. We hear from the Occupied. Occasionally, we should hear from the Occupier, particularly from those who have realized the injustice of their actions.

To hear more Jewish and Israeli perspectives, visit Palestine Bookshelf.

#EndTheOccupation

