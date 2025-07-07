Love Israel Support Palestine by Nir Avishai Cohen

I know that any book that includes “Love Israel” in the title is doomed to preemptive disgust, but I’m glad that I took the time to read this memoir of an IDF soldier (alas, still active in the Reserves, even now) who shares his awakening and how he came to believe that the Palestinian people are deserving of dignity and respect.

We have to be careful not to exclude the relevant testimony of others if we truly want a kaleidoscopic view of the situation. We hear from the Occupied. Occasionally, we should hear from the Occupier, particularly from those who have realized the injustice of their actions.

#EndTheOccupation