March 2026 Paid Subscriber Exclusive Video

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Preview61March 2026 Paid Subscriber Exclusive VideoThanks for your support!Palestine BookshelfApr 03, 2026∙ Paid61ShareContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Palestine Bookshelf.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Palestine BookshelfSubscribeAuthorsPalestine BookshelfRecent PostsPalestine '36 by Annemarie JacirMar 31 • Palestine BookshelfThe West Bank was Palestine (1989) by NRKMar 28 • Palestine BookshelfFishing in Gaza by Annelien GrotenMar 28 • Palestine BookshelfA Visit to ShatilaMar 27 • Palestine BookshelfThe Dupes by Tawfiq SalehMar 21 • Palestine BookshelfShireen Abu Akleh: The Everlasting Voice of PalestineMar 19 • Palestine BookshelfA Beginner's Guide to Lebanon (from a Beginner)Mar 16 • Palestine Bookshelf