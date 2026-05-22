May 2026 Paid Subscriber Exclusive Video

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Preview21May 2026 Paid Subscriber Exclusive VideoThanks for your support!Palestine BookshelfMay 22, 2026∙ Paid21ShareContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Palestine Bookshelf.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Palestine BookshelfSubscribeAuthorsPalestine BookshelfRecent PostsWhen Resilience Becomes a Burden by Khalid Dader, Malaka Shwaikh, Hala Shoman, Saga HamdanMay 19 • Palestine BookshelfWhat Does Israel Fear From Palestine? by Raja ShehadehMay 11 • Palestine BookshelfRecognizing the Stranger: On Palestine and Narrative by Isabella HammadMay 4 • Palestine BookshelfFilm Club 46: In Search of Palestine by Matthew Cassel and The GuardianMay 2 • Palestine BookshelfApril 2026 Paid Subscriber Exclusive VideoMay 1 • Palestine BookshelfTaking Up Space, Holding Ground: Jerusalem in a Time of Genocide by R. IsaApr 28 • Palestine BookshelfMy Olive Tree by Hazar ElbayyaApr 18 • Palestine Bookshelf