Men in the Sun and Other Palestinian Stories by Ghassan Kanafani

I feel like most who are new to the Palestine issue will first come across Ghassan Kanafani in this famous 1970 interview with Richard Carleton. Carleton repeats the same old MSM talking points that are still with us today. And Kanafani just keeps asking “what” and “why” and Carleton has no real answers. Nothing has changed.

While we see Kanafani in this interview as a representative of the PFLP, he also made a great contribution to Palestinian literature in his fictional writings. In this short review, I read excerpts from two stories from the Men in the Sun collection.

