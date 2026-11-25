It is often the case that organizations or companies begin with mission, vision, and values at the outset. Our project evolved from a simple effort to something that now reaches many people and so it made sense to finally enunciate some of our guiding principles.

Our mission:

We educate the general public through reviews of books, films, and reports, as well as film screenings, talks and panels, and book club discussions, about what has been going on in Palestine since the year of the immoral Balfour Declaration, 1917.

Our vision:

In the short term, we wish to review 100 books and 100 films on the Question of Palestine. In the long term, we want to provide an extensive library for advocacy and education, possibly through courses, which can lead to appearances in all kinds of media to help educate the general public about what is happening in Palestine.

Our values: