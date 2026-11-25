It is often the case that organizations or companies begin with mission, vision, and values at the outset. Our project evolved from a simple effort to something that now reaches many people and so it made sense to finally enunciate some of our guiding principles.
Our mission:
We educate the general public through reviews of books, films, and reports, as well as film screenings, talks and panels, and book club discussions, about what has been going on in Palestine since the year of the immoral Balfour Declaration, 1917.
Our vision:
In the short term, we wish to review 100 books and 100 films on the Question of Palestine. In the long term, we want to provide an extensive library for advocacy and education, possibly through courses, which can lead to appearances in all kinds of media to help educate the general public about what is happening in Palestine.
Our values:
Charity: We are first and foremost a Christian project. Our advocacy is grounded in a traditional Catholic faith which has at its heart the virtue of charity that views all humans as created in the image and likeness of God. We are all equal before God and no race has a right to commit genocide or can claim sovereignty over any other.
Justice: We are fundamentally opposed to any Jewish theological or legal claim to Greater Israel. The theological claim was premised on receiving the Messias, Whom they refused, and the legal claim is based on theft and rapine, which is unjust before God and man.
Resistance: We believe in the engagement of boycott, divestment, and sanction (BDS) to the fullest extent possible in the daily lives of individuals and organizations.
Openness: While we primarily platform Palestinian and international voices, we see value in reviewing works, films, and reports by Zionist and Israeli historians and even primary sources from writers like Herzl, Jabotinsky, and Begin. You cannot defeat an enemy you do not know and we reject our position being labeled as “normalizing” or “collaborating.”
Peace: We believe that it is naturally possible for those of different religions to live in Palestine in peace, as was done for centuries before the so-called “British Mandate,” an immoral and illegal government which began an occupation that has never ended.
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