My Life in the PLO: The Story of The Inside Story of the Palestinian Struggle by Shafiq Al Hout

In some ways Shafiq Al-Hout’s My Life in the PLO is encouraging: we are able to see small steps of progress for Palestine on the world stage. But in many ways, the account is discouraging: we see how often the leadership of the PLO has failed its people, due to reliance on a single leader, who himself was not really up to the task.

While not essential reading, this text will help you better understand some of the dynamics that led to the disaster of Oslo.

#EndTheOccupation.