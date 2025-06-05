Palestine Bookshelf Substack

My Neighbourhood by Julia Bacha & Rebekah Wingert-Jabi

When the Settlers Take Half Your House
Palestine Bookshelf
Jun 05, 2025
This book got me curious about the precocious young boy at the heart of this documentary which shows the El-Kurd family kicked out of half of their home by Israeli settlers. Mohammed El-Kurd was only 12 years old at the time, and I was at first afraid to look him up because I didn’t want to find out he had died young. He has not, indeed, he has blossomed into a promising writer (I recently reviewed his 2025 work Perfect Victims).

I was turned on to this short but important documentary about settlers in Jerusalem by one of the supporters of Palestine Bookshelf, where you can go to find other reviews of other books and documentaries about settlers and the Occupation.

#EndTheOccupation

