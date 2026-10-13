No Land to Stand On: Notes from Detention by Mahmoud Khalil

President Trump, urged on by the Israel Lobby, wished to expel Mahmoud Khalil last year. He failed.

And yet, as Mahmoud’s account comes to print for all of us to learn precisely what the Administration put him through, the Overton Window has shifted enough that no one rules out that American citizens may have their rights curtailed should they dare to criticize Israel and its murderous policies.

If nothing else, Mahmoud’s account is a reminder to stay calm amidst the noise, to focus on what you know and what you believe when everything around you is not what you thought it was. That’s why it is such a vital read, especially now, in the shadow of the fourth year since Israel began its murderous attempted ethnic cleansing of Gaza.

To find reviews of other Palestinian memoir, visit Palestine Bookshelf.

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