No Other Land by by Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, & Rachel Szor

One of the finest documentaries covering the Occupation, ever
Palestine Bookshelf's avatar
Palestine Bookshelf
Nov 02, 2025
5
Share
I bought a copy of No Other Land back in late June before I began my summer travels, thinking I would certainly have time to see it before last week, when I actually did.

What an extraordinary film.

As I said in my video review above, this is a film that can be given to someone who knows nothing or next to nothing about the Occupation, and watching this can be a jumpstart into helping them explore whatever it is they might be interested in learning more about.

If you would like to support Masafer Yatta directly, you can go here. Support them indirectly and the filmmakers directly by buying the film here.

To see other reviews covering the Occupation, visit Palestine Bookshelf.

#EndTheOccupation

