October 2026 Paid Subscriber Exclusive Video

Palestine BookshelfOctober 2026 Paid Subscriber Exclusive Video0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -5:14-5:14Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Palestine BookshelfSubscribe to listenOctober 2026 Paid Subscriber Exclusive VideoThanks for your support!Palestine BookshelfOct 20, 2026∙ Paid33ShareContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Palestine Bookshelf.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Palestine BookshelfReading and learning about what has really happened in Palestine since 1917. #EndTheOccupationReading and learning about what has really happened in Palestine since 1917. #EndTheOccupationSubscribeAuthorsPalestine BookshelfRecent EpisodesRequiem for Gaza by Chris Hedges and Joe SaccoOct 22 • Palestine BookshelfOctober 7th, Three Years OnOct 17 • Palestine BookshelfAgainst Erasure: A Photographic Memory of Palestine Before the Nakba by Teresa Aranguren & Sandra BarrilaroOct 14 • Palestine BookshelfNo Land to Stand On: Notes from Detention by Mahmoud KhalilOct 13 • Palestine BookshelfSeptember 2026 Paid Subscriber Exclusive VideoOct 2 • Palestine BookshelfWhen The Bulbul Stopped Singing: A Diary of Ramallah under Siege by Raja ShahadehSep 9 • Palestine BookshelfAugust 2026 Paid Subscriber Exclusive VideoAug 31 • Palestine Bookshelf