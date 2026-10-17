October 7th, Three Years On

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/431014October 7th, Three Years OnA recording from Palestine Bookshelf's live videoPalestine BookshelfOct 17, 2026431014ShareTranscriptGet more from Palestine Bookshelf in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksPalestine BookshelfSubscribeAuthorsPalestine BookshelfRecent PostsRequiem for Gaza by Chris Hedges and Joe SaccoOct 22 • Palestine BookshelfOctober 2026 Paid Subscriber Exclusive VideoOct 20 • Palestine BookshelfAgainst Erasure: A Photographic Memory of Palestine Before the Nakba by Teresa Aranguren & Sandra BarrilaroOct 14 • Palestine BookshelfNo Land to Stand On: Notes from Detention by Mahmoud KhalilOct 13 • Palestine BookshelfSeptember 2026 Paid Subscriber Exclusive VideoOct 2 • Palestine BookshelfWhen The Bulbul Stopped Singing: A Diary of Ramallah under Siege by Raja ShahadehSep 9 • Palestine BookshelfAugust 2026 Paid Subscriber Exclusive VideoAug 31 • Palestine Bookshelf