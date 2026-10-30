This is the text of the speech I gave on October 17th at the Bethlehem Public Library. While the speech and Q&A was without incident, 48 hours later I was told by the administrators of the library that my Palestine Book Club, which was due to begin in December with The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine, was cancelled indefinitely.

Zionists cannot abide truth being told on this subject.

A little over three years ago I visited Palestine for the first time. I lived in Jerusalem for a week, about ten yards from a checkpoint right outside the entrance to the Dome of the Rock and Al-Aqsa Mosque complex.

As a Christian, Jerusalem holds great importance for me. I visited the Mount of Olives, did the Stations of the Cross, and entered the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. I visited the Cenacle, the room of the Last Supper, which is next to the Church of the Assumption.

I marveled at what a privilege it was to walk in Christ’s footsteps.

But my privilege went further — I visited Bethlehem, Nazareth, Jericho, and Hebron. In Hebron I visited the Ibrahimi Mosque, built over the tombs of Abraham and Sarah, Isaac and Rebecca, Jacob and Leah. My visit there was a happy one, as our group ran into a beautifully dressed Palestinian couple who had just been betrothed, and they were participating in a daily ritual of lowering candles into the tombs, which visitors are not permitted to enter.

As we smiled at the soon-to-be-married couple, our guide reminded us that in this exact place in 1994, settler Baruch Goldstein, a member of the Kach movement, dressed in an IDF uniform, opened fire and killed 29 Palestinians, including a 12 year-old child. Goldstein was subdued, disarmed, and beaten to death by those who remained.

What happened in response? The Israeli government punished the victims. They closed the mosque for months. When it reopened, a significant portion of the mosque had been turned into a Jewish synagogue called the Cave of the Patriarchs. Al-Shuhada Street was closed, which shuttered hundreds of Palestinian shops. While the Kach movement was designated a terrorist organization by Israel, the current Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, was a youth coordinator for Rabbi Meir Kahane, who founded the Kach party, and the political party Ben-Gvir leads today is directly linked to Kahane and his beliefs.

It was the Palestinians who were murdered in a mosque. But it was they who were punished.

My privilege extended to being able to visit the Kiryat Arba settlement inside Hebron, visiting their museum, and hearing Yishai Fleisher tell our group inside their synagogue that the solution to the Question of Palestine was for the “Arabs to leave.” “There are 19 Arab countries, and only 1 Jewish one.”

Fleisher is a political advisor to Ben-Gvir.

My privilege continued as I effortlessly walked through a checkpoint to the Palestinian side of Hebron, listened to a lecture by Palestinians, had lunch, and even tasted my first knafeh. “Welcome to Palestine,” said a smiling youth as I passed him on the street.

That dark blue passport made things very easy in Israel. In fact when I first landed in Tel Aviv there were 2-3 people ahead of me in line at immigration who were asked to step to the right, probably for further questioning. They were neither male nor Arab. But I, after just a few questions, passed to the left and to baggage claim.

Not so for the people who have lived in Palestine for centuries, like one of my guides in Bethlehem, whose family had lived there for 700 years. Not only are many of them forbidden from using the airport I so easily flew in and out of, but they can’t even easily get from Bethlehem to Jerusalem and other parts of Palestine. They weren’t able to drive on the roads that I had taken, and even when they take the detours that turn a 20-minute trip into hours, they are sometimes not permitted to pass. Hundreds of Palestinian women have given birth at checkpoints because of unreasonable delays.

As I left Hebron that day, one of my last conversations was with a Jewish man at a kiosk, who said something I heard all throughout my week in Palestine: “God gave us the land.”

Though I left deeply enriched at the supernatural level, with memories I will keep until my dying day, like being inside the tomb in which Christ was laid to rest (and from which He resurrected), at the natural level I was unsettled. My friends who spoke with me in the Summer of 2023 will tell you that I sounded mostly frustrated about the situation, offering the facile reflection that the Question of Palestine was insoluble.

Then October 7th happened.

Like 9/11 for those of us of a certain age, or Covid more recently, there is a before and after to these events. We believed and thought certain things before; then after, everything changed and our lives and our friendships and our beliefs changed forever.

The same was true for me. Prior to October 7th I had read The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine by Ilan Pappe and The Israel Lobby and US Foreign Policy by John Mearsheimer and Stephen M. Walt. I had even been to the Erez Crossing on the border of Gaza and spoken with Palestinians there, and visited settlers in Sderot whose home had recently been hit by a Qassam rocket. But the facts from these books and my personal conversations with these Palestinians and Israelis didn’t move me past the frustration I alluded to above.

But immediately after October 7th we were peddled (now discredited) lies about beheaded babies, babies in ovens, and mass rapes. I couldn’t stay silent.

I had a YT book review channel I started during Covid to share what I was reading with my family, friends, and the world. It had perhaps 200 subscribers, with average view counts of 30-70 per video.

I now deployed this tiny platform to talk about Palestine. The video I recorded on October 14, 2023 was on Professor Pappe’s book. While not viral in relation to many other videos of that time, for my little channel, it was viral indeed, racking up 170,000 views. It monetized the channel within weeks. A week after that first video, I released a review of the Israel Lobby book, and in a pattern I would come to see over and over later, YouTube would suppress views on this topic, despite the fact it is acting against its own interests to suppress a video that is tipping their algorithm.

But what this response showed me – going from 200 subscribers to over 5000 in a matter of weeks – was that many others wanted what I did: answers to what was really happening in the Holy Land. And as someone who had built and sold a tutoring company, I was in a position to learn and help educate.

So I bought 60 books and committed to doing 3 reviews on my channel a month for a year.

Before too long I had a name for the project – Palestine Bookshelf – and a mission which I submitted when we sought and obtained nonprofit status from the IRS: to learn about what has really been happening in Palestine since 1917.

To date I have read and reviewed 71 books, 48 films, and 25 articles and reports on the Question of Palestine. I’ve visited and spoken to locals in Jordan, Egypt, and Lebanon, including the Shatila Refugee Camp in Beirut. And I’m just getting started.

While 1917, the year of the Balfour Declaration, is the starting point for the Palestine Bookshelf project, for the purpose of this talk, we need to step back a few more years, to the publication of Der Judenstaat – The Jewish State by Theodor Herzl in 1896. This pamphlet still functions as the foundational manifesto and blueprint for modern political Zionism.

It’s not long – 130 pages in my edition – but many Jews and Israelis have shockingly never read it. In this pamphlet Herzl tried to answer what was known in his time – and still is, in some quarters – as The Jewish Question.

His answer was to create a Jewish state because Jewish assimilation in Europe was impossible (despite the fact that Herzl was an Austro-Hungarian cultural elitist who loved life in Vienna). For Herzl, the Jewish Question was a national political issue that required a sovereign, internationally recognized territorial solution, not a religious or philanthropic one.

His text led to the convening of the First Zionist Congress in Basel in 1897, and later to the World Zionist Organization, which took as its purpose securing a legally-recognized homeland for the Jewish people.

Many years later, in 1970, Prime Minister Golda Meir was meeting with some Israeli writers in which an anecdote, told in many different ways by many different people over the years was recounted: Jews visiting Palestine in the late 1800s or early 1900s would report back that, “The bride is beautiful, but she already has a bridegroom.” The bride? Palestine. The bridegroom? The hundreds of thousands of people who had lived there for centuries.

Meir, ever a master of the right quote at the right time, said in this instance, “And I thank God every night that the bridegroom was so weak, and the bride could be taken from him.”

Was the bridegroom weak?

In 1917, the year of the Balfour Declaration, there were at least 700,000 Palestinians there, and in 1970, when Meir boasted of “taking the bride,” there were 1.4M Palestinians on the land.

But the Zionists did not begin their conquest with violence. Herzl started with the Ottoman government and an offer of roughly 20 million pounds (about $2.2B pounds in today’s money) to pay off a significant part of the Ottoman debt and that Zionist financial backing could shave off even more from the same figure.

What did he ask for in exchange? An official charter allowing for large-scale Jewish immigration, settlement, and local self-administration in Palestine under Ottoman sovereignty. Sultan Abdul Hamid II rejected the proposals, stating that he would not give up an inch of Palestine, as the land belonged to his people and had been defended with blood.

When these negotiations failed in 1902, the focus shifted to alternative sites which included what is now Kenya, the Crimea, Madagascar, Argentina, and even Alaska. But the mainstream Zionists, and Herzl himself, always favored Palestine, as a historic home of the Jewish people.

With financial offers to the government of the time failing, Zionists decided to find a way to support regime change. That would be enabled by the Balfour Declaration, what Professor Rashid Khalidi terms the first of six acts of war against Palestine and her people. The text reads:

Foreign Office November 2nd, 1917 Dear Lord Rothschild, I have much pleasure in conveying to you, on behalf of His Majesty’s Government, the following declaration of sympathy with Jewish Zionist aspirations which has been submitted to, and approved by, the Cabinet. His Majesty’s Government view with favour the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people, and will use their best endeavours to facilitate the achievement of this object, it being clearly understood that nothing shall be done which may prejudice the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities in Palestine, or the rights and political status enjoyed by Jews in any other country. I should be grateful if you would bring this declaration to the knowledge of the Zionist Federation. Yours sincerely, Arthur James Balfour

Should anyone doubt its importance, this text is enshrined on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Israel. There are many problems with these 67 words, beginning with the fact that the United Kingdom had no moral or legal authority to offer the land of someone else to a third party.

Another, more practical problem alluded to in Seven Pillars of Wisdom, by T.E. Lawrence, and even seen in the film Lawrence of Arabia, was that the UK had made promises about the same territory to three parties:

The McMahon-Hussein Correspondence : to the Arab Leaders, in the person of Sharif Hussein of Mecca, for an independent Arab kingdom in exchange for a military revolt against the Ottomans

Sykes-Picot: to the French, secretly partitioning the former Ottoman Empire into colonial spheres of influence

And now the Balfour Declaration. Not only had Britain claimed to have the moral and legal right to the area, they offered it three times over.

We don’t have time to get into intersecting related stories in this talk, but if you’d like to take a deeper dive, on Palestine Bookshelf we cover

1) the hidden history of the Zimmerman Telegram, and how Zionist influence likely created the telegram in the first place using the Germans as unwitting pawns;

2) the quid pro quo offered by British Zionists to the British government, desperate for American aid in WWI that if something like the Balfour Declaration could be made, they would insure that American Zionists brought America into the war…part of those machinations included the crafting of the Zimmerman Telegram;

3) the separate peace negotiations the Ottomans pursued with the US in the person of Henry Morgenthau Sr., former ambassador of the US to the Ottoman Empire, which was torpedoed by ardent Zionist Felix Frankfurter, who was placed on Morgenthau’s team by fellow Zionist (and future fellow Supreme Court Justice) Louis Brandeis. Morgenthau and his team never made it to talk to the Ottomans. They were intercepted at Gibraltar by the British and the Zionists: if the Ottomans made a separate peace in July 1917, how could their land be taken and given to three different groups? War, not peace, had to prevail for Zionists (and the British) to get what they wanted. And a few months later, in November 1917, they got the Declaration.

THE GREAT LIE

This offensive, immoral, and dubiously legal text is the great lie upon which all other lies about Palestine are based. If you accept that the British government can offer Palestine to non-native inhabitants for them to do with as they pleased, then you cannot oppose what is going on now in Palestine.

But if you reject the Balfour Declaration, which ultimately became incorporated into the government of what was called the British Mandate for Palestine, you are following what Palestinians did at that time. The Jews were all too happy to accept the Balfour Declaration. They were the recipients of a benefit. As for the indigenous population, they couldn’t even be referred to by their names. They were simply called “non-Jewish communities.”