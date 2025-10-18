On Palestine by Noam Chomsky and Ilan Pappe (2024 Review)

In this short but useful text, Frank Barat manages to capture conversations and disagreements between Chomsky and Pappe as they sketch their perspectives for what Palestine was, what it is now, and what they hope it might be in the future. It’s important to note that those of us who support Palestine may agree in our general support for the Palestinian people, but ultimately it is up to those people to determine their future. Our main job is to support them in whatever way we can and both of these gentlemen have done more than their fair share in their cause.

To see more reviews on text by both these professors, visit Palestine Bookshelf.

#EndTheOccupation