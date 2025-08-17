One Palestine, Complete by Tom Segev: Part 1: The Jews (2024 Review)

Before my more recent express review of Tom Segev’s important work One Palestine, Complete, I did a three part review last year, trying to understand Segev’s work from the perspectives of the three major players, the Jews, the British, and the Palestinians. These reviews were early on in the Palestine Bookshelf journey so please forgive some of my mispronunciations of Hebrew names, like Chaim and Menachem.

This installment focuses on how the Jews prepared to take over Palestine and how they never intended to be content with a “national home in Palestine” as the Balfour Declaration disingenuously referred to.

