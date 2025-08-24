One Palestine, Complete by Tom Segev: Part 3: The British & The UN (2024 Review)

Before my more recent express review of Tom Segev’s important work One Palestine, Complete, I did a three part review last year, trying to understand Segev’s work from the perspectives of the three major players, the Jews, the British, and the Palestinians.

This final part looks at British thinking on the Jews, which included their belief in the coordination of world Jewry and the importance of being on the “good side” of those who “controlled the world,” as well as the careful wordsmithing of the phrase “national home for the Jews” in relation to the Balfour Declaration.

For more reviews on the work of Tom Segev and “British Mandate” history, visit Palestine Bookshelf.

#EndTheOccupation