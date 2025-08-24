Palestine Bookshelf Substack

Palestine Bookshelf Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
5

One Palestine, Complete by Tom Segev: Part 3: The British & The UN (2024 Review)

The Would-Be Authorities Make Everything Worse
Palestine Bookshelf's avatar
Palestine Bookshelf
Aug 24, 2025
5
Share
Transcript

Before my more recent express review of Tom Segev’s important work One Palestine, Complete, I did a three part review last year, trying to understand Segev’s work from the perspectives of the three major players, the Jews, the British, and the Palestinians.

This final part looks at British thinking on the Jews, which included their belief in the coordination of world Jewry and the importance of being on the “good side” of those who “controlled the world,” as well as the careful wordsmithing of the phrase “national home for the Jews” in relation to the Balfour Declaration.

For more reviews on the work of Tom Segev and “British Mandate” history, visit Palestine Bookshelf.

#EndTheOccupation

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Palestine Bookshelf
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture