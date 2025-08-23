Palestine Bookshelf Substack

One Palestine, Complete by Tom Segev: Part 2: The Palestinians & The Arabs (2024 Review)

How the Natives of Palestine Responded
Palestine Bookshelf
Aug 23, 2025
Before my more recent express review of Tom Segev’s important work One Palestine, Complete, I did a three part review last year, trying to understand Segev’s work from the perspectives of the three major players, the Jews, the British, and the Palestinians.

This installment looks at the fragmented Palestinian leadership and their fruitless attempts to seek justice from the British, culminating in the frustration (and failure) of the 1936-1939 Revolt.

For more reviews on the work of Tom Segev and “British Mandate” history, visit Palestine Bookshelf.

#EndTheOccupation

