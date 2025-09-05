Palestine Bookshelf Substack

Palestine Bookshelf Substack

One State, Two States by Benny Morris

Zionist Resistance to Just Solutions
Palestine Bookshelf
Sep 05, 2025
Transcript

I’ve always said that reading Benny Morris is one part useful history, another part Zionist talking points. Since I’m after the useful history, I deal with wading through the hasbara.

This particular book, published in 2009, underlines the inability of Zionists like Morris to assess the situation outside of narratives that “have to be true,” i.e. “God gave us this land, therefore everyone else has to deal with that, and ideally, leave.”

To see reviews of Benny Morris’ work, visit Palestine Bookshelf.

#EndTheOccupation

