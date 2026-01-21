One State, Two States by Benny Morris (2024 Review)

This is the shortest of Benny Morris’ books that I’ve read, and it’s useful if only to see what a Zionist proposes instead of a one or two-state solution.

I did this review very early in my Palestine Bookshelf journey so I had not yet come to the position I have today, which is a single democratic state from the river to the sea. That said, whatever position you take, it’s important to listen to those who have thought through solutions, despite their biases, to help you firm up your own arguments and thinking.

