Our Genocide by B'Tselem

As is the case with any of these reports, you may at some point become numb to all the horrors that are recounted in painstaking detail. I urge you to take your time with the report and allow yourself to take in those horrors rather than just letting them pass over or under you.

While I consider B’Tselem’s appeal to “international law” to be a fruitless errand in the face of a people who consider themselves above all law, I am still very grateful for the work they did in putting this together, which included allowing many Palestinians to narrate.

To see reviews of other reports by B’Tselem and other human rights organizations, visit Palestine Bookshelf.

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