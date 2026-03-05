Our Narrative: Operation Al Aqsa Flood (2024) by Hamas

Despite the number of times Hamas is mentioned in the mainstream press, the likelihood is low that any of those reporting the “news” has ever read a single sentence written by anyone affiliated with Hamas.

This January 2024 press release from Hamas summarizes the situation for those “just tuning in” after October 7th. There is an updated version of this document which came out in December 2025 that I hope to cover at the end of this month.

To learn more about Hamas and its part in the Palestinian Resistance, visit Palestine Bookshelf.

#EndTheOccupation